Upcoming Braves/Mets Series Could Make or Break Atlanta’s Season
The Atlanta Braves will travel to New York City to face their NL-East Division Rival, the New York Mets, for a four-game set. Each team is riding off vastly different stories entering the series. The Braves are in a spiral, having lost four out of five games since the All-Star Break.
For the Mets, it has been the opposite story. They have won five out of seven games since the break including a sweep of the Yankees in the Subway Series. That said, manager Carlos Mendoza’s squad is now in a prime position to make an NL Wild Card push, as they are just one-and-a-half-games behind Atlanta in the standings. Looking at the series, there is more at stake for manager Brian Snitker’s club than meets the eye.
The Braves probable starters are familiar faces that give Atlanta the best chance to win.
After a rainy series with the St. Louis Cardinals and a bumpy one with the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves rotation will kick things off with potential NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale on the bump on Thursday against the Mets.
After Sale, Charlie Morton, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Reynaldo López will be the remaining probable starters for the series. For the Braves, that should give peace of mind as those are the team’s best four starters, with Max Fried still on the injured list.
Moreover, they will need their best arms against an Mets squad that just put up 12 runs against their inner-city rival. They are struggling as of late but still battered one of their best pitchers, Gerrit Cole, as he was tabbed with six-earned-runs allowed on Wednesday night. Should the Braves rotation not be able to hold their end of the bargain against the Mets, it would spell disaster for the rest of the Braves season.
Losing this series could have long-term implications in numerous ways.
Hypothetically speaking, say that the Mets took three out of four games against the Braves this week. It would mean they would have a lead over Atlanta in the Wild Card race headed into the trade deadline.
The Braves would still be headed in the wrong direction with the Padres, Cardinals, and Diamondbacks are breathing down their necks. Not too long ago, missing the playoffs seemed unfathomable for the Braves, but if they don't get at least a split in New York, that improbability looks more like a reality heading into August.