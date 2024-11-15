Braves Showing Interest in Former Cy Young Finalist: Report
The Atlanta Braves could potentially lose 2021 World Series hero Max Fried to their west coast rival -- the Los Angeles Dodgers. But this offseason, it's also possible the Braves sign one of Los Angeles' own World Series champion starters.
MLB insider Jon Morosi reported Friday that the Braves are showing interest in 2-time All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler.
"They have some interest in Walker Buehler, I'm told," Morosi said during a segment on MLB Network. "Think about their pitching staff right now. Max Fried, free agent. Charlie Morton, free agent. Spencer Strider, still coming back from elbow surgery.
"So for all these reasons, Walker Buehler, who we just saw grinding in the postseason, the Braves are close to home for him. Of course, he's got the Kentucky roots. He pitched at Vanderbilt. It's a nice fit for him."
Buehler recently went through his own Tommy John surgery (Strider is currently returning from the same procedure), missing the entire 2023 season. In his first season back, Buehler went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA.
But after a rough outing in the National League Division Series, Buehler pitched well in the NLCS and World Series. He recorded the final out for the Dodgers to win the 2024 title.
Before the injury, Bueheler finished top 10 in Cy Young voting in both 2019 and 2021. He was an All-Star in both campaigns as well.
His best season came in 2021 when he posted a 16-4 record with a 2.47 ERA, 0.968 WHIP and 212 strikeouts in 207.2 innings. Buehler finished fourth for the NL Cy Young award that season.
There is some risk to signing Buehler because he's coming off the worst MLB season of his career. But he is only 30 years old, and his playoff experience will be useful to any organization hoping to contend for the World Series in 2025.
If Buehler can bounce back to his pre-injury form during the regular season, he could be a strong replacement to Fried and/or Morton for the Braves.