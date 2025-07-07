Braves' NL East Rival Names Interim Manager: Report
Infielder Christian Cairo spent 2025 spring training with the Atlanta Braves. When he didn't make the Braves roster for Opening Day, Atlanta's MLB Rule 5 draft selection returned to the Cleveland Guardians.
But that wasn't the end of Atlanta seeing a member of the Cairos this year.
MLB insider Jon Morosi reported Monday the Washington Nationals named Cairo's father, Miguel, interim manager.
When the Braves met the Nationals for five games in May, Cairo was the team's bench coach. He joined Washington's MLB coaching staff in November 2023.
The Nationals surprisingly fired manager Dave Martinez, along with general manager Mike Rizzo, on Sunday. Although Washington holds the second-worst record in the National League, the two men oversaw the team's only championship in 2019.
Cairo has interim manager experience. He replaced Tony LaRussa, who went on medical leave, as manager of the Chicago White Sox in August 2022.
Cairo has two full seasons of assistant coach experience at the MLB level -- 2021 with the White Sox and 2024 with the Nationals. The 51-year-old coach also spent 17 years as a player in the Major Leagues.
Over 17 seasons, Cairo played for nine different teams. He appeared in 389 games with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, who were an expansion team when Cairo joined them in 1998. Cairo played three seasons for the then Devil Rays.
Cairo also played at least 257 games over three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees. He also spent parts of four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, which was the most time he had with any team in the Major Leagues.
The infielder appeared in 255 games with the Cardinals over two different stints.
Cairo finished his MLB career with a .264 batting average and .675 OPS along with 41 home runs, 394 RBI, and 504 runs.
The Braves will face Cairo and the Nationals next in Washington from Sept. 15-16. The Nationals will return to Atlanta for the final series in the rivalry this season on Sept. 22.
Cairo's son, Christian, is slashing .231/.335/.318 with 15 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 30 runs and 15 stolen bases in 61 games with Triple-A Columbus in Cleveland's organization this season.