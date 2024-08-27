Whit Merrifield's Hot Bat Shakes Up Atlanta Braves Lineup
The Atlanta Braves are set for game two of their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night - first pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. Following a big offensive night by a key bat, there has been a change to the usual look of the lineup.
Whit Merrifield will bat lead-off again following a perfect 5-for-5 night at the plate in the 10-6 win on Monday night. He had spent most of his season, both in Philadelphia and Atlanta, in the bottom half of the lineup. However, the lead-off spot was where he was a mainstay for most of his career. After last night, he has batted lead-off in 738 career games - about 70% of his career games.
In 2021, the Royals penciled him into the top of the order for all 162 games. Some guys just have a knack for playing in a certain spot, and he earned his way back to the spot.
Jorge Soler, who was acquired as a possible lead-off hitter will stay in the two spot.
Harris Back In Lineup Sooner Than Expected
On Sunday, Michael Harris II was hit by a pitch and was labeled as day-to-day. On Monday night before the game against the Twins, he said he might play in a few days. Turns out he meant a few hours.
Oops.
Harris came in as a defensive substitution for Jorge Soler. Soler wasn’t hurt, manager Brian Snitker wanted to prioritize defense late in the game.
“Jorge only had one at-bat left, so I figured we’d go for some defense right there and thank god we did,” Snitker said.
Harris went out there and made some incredible plays, including a leaping snowcone catch near the wall in center field.
Then he had an at-bat. He seemed ready to go, so he’s back out there for the next game. Barely missed a beat in the end.
Unless you’re the Twins, it’s doubtful anyone is going to complain.