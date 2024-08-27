Braves Today

Whit Merrifield's Hot Bat Shakes Up Atlanta Braves Lineup

Whit Merrifield's hot bat and Michael Harris II's surprise return shake up the Atlanta Braves lineup.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield was 5/5 against Minnesota on Monday night.
The Atlanta Braves are set for game two of their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night - first pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. Following a big offensive night by a key bat, there has been a change to the usual look of the lineup. 

Whit Merrifield will bat lead-off again following a perfect 5-for-5 night at the plate in the 10-6 win on Monday night. He had spent most of his season, both in Philadelphia and Atlanta, in the bottom half of the lineup. However, the lead-off spot was where he was a mainstay for most of his career. After last night, he has batted lead-off in 738 career games - about 70% of his career games. 

In 2021, the Royals penciled him into the top of the order for all 162 games. Some guys just have a knack for playing in a certain spot, and he earned his way back to the spot. 

Jorge Soler, who was acquired as a possible lead-off hitter will stay in the two spot. 

Harris Back In Lineup Sooner Than Expected

On Sunday, Michael Harris II was hit by a pitch and was labeled as day-to-day. On Monday night before the game against the Twins, he said he might play in a few days. Turns out he meant a few hours. 

Oops. 

Harris came in as a defensive substitution for Jorge Soler. Soler wasn’t hurt, manager Brian Snitker wanted to prioritize defense late in the game. 

“Jorge only had one at-bat left, so I figured we’d go for some defense right there and thank god we did,” Snitker said.

Harris went out there and made some incredible plays, including a leaping snowcone catch near the wall in center field.

Then he had an at-bat. He seemed ready to go, so he’s back out there for the next game. Barely missed a beat in the end. 

Unless you’re the Twins, it’s doubtful anyone is going to complain. 

