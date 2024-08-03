ESPN MLB Insider Has Comical Explanation for Braves Sudden Rise in NL East
Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia is on a 13-game hitting streak. First baseman Matt Olson has 5 home runs in his last seven games. Furthermore, the Braves pitching staff has allowed under 3 runs per game over the past week.
All of those, particularly together, help explain how the Braves have gained 4.5 games in the National League East standings in the past seven days. That and a 5-game losing streak from the Philadelphia Phillies.
But ESPN's Jayson Stark had a more hilarious explanation for the quickly changing standings in the NL East -- Whit Merrifield.
The Braves are actually only 6-5 since they signed Merrifield. But Merrifield made his first Braves start in the middle of Atlanta's current 4-game winning streak.
Merrifield only has 10 plate appearances in his four games with the Braves. But he made an impact Friday with a triple to lead off the sixth inning Friday night. Merrifield scored two batters later to shrink the Marlins lead to 3-2.
Two innings later, Merrifield again helped the team's cause with a sacrifice bunt that pushed the tying run into scoring position. That run, along with two others, scored, as the Braves completed a 5-3 comeback victory.
The Phillies released Merrifield on July 12. It's probably just coincidence, but since then, Philadelphia hasn't won a series. The Phillies have also lost seven of their last eight games.
Merrifield hit .199 with 8 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 21 runs in 174 plate appearances for the Phillies before his release. At 35 years old, Merrifield is probably best suited for a bench/utility role. But he has made the All-Star team three times in his career. Just last season, Merrifield was an All-Star while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Braves will continue needing production from Merrifield at second base while Ozzie Albies recovers from his wrist injury. It would help Atlanta's cause is Merrifield's absence keeps hurting the Phillies too.