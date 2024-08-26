Shades of the '21 World Series Championship with '24 Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been inconsistent for most of the season and have remained second in the NL East behind the Philadelphia Phillies all season. The team has also experienced many hurdles, including offensive slumps, untimely bullpen collapses, and many injuries.
However, the team has won nine of their last 13 outings and each series since the second week of August. With quality performances from Gio Urshela, Ramon Laureano, and Whit Merrifield, general manager Alex Anthopoulos has once again injected new life into a roster that desperately needed help at the trade deadline.
Those three players may not be the trio of Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler in 2021. However, according to Atlanta starting pitcher Charlie Morton, they still play an essential part in the team’s current playoff push.
“They are just good dudes, and they are guys I have been a fan of from across the way. You hear they are coming in the clubhouse, and you get excited about it.” Morton said.
With injuries to A.J. Minter, Austin Riley, Ozzy Albies, Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña Jr., and numerous other players for short stints this season, it is a testament to Atlanta’s fortitude that they still have favorable playoff odds, given the circumstances.
Manager Brian Snitker knows that the team is playing good baseball right now, and he knows that the close games of late will not disappear anytime soon, as the regular season ends in a little over a month.
“Cautiously optimistic, I guess. It’s kinda what I envision for the rest of the way. Close games.” Snitker said.
When push comes to shove, the Braves have been finding ways to win recently. It may not look fancy or pretty, but the team is grinding and finding ways to win the series despite not having an elite regular season.
On August 27th, 2021, the team possessed a 69-59 record and was in the driver's seat of the NL East with a five-game division lead. Again, the record was not the greatest, but what mattered was that they were in a playoff spot and held it until October.
The story could be similar this season, as the club possesses a two-game lead and a 70-60 win/loss record in the final NL Wild Card spot with 32 games remaining.
If the team makes the playoffs and has dominant players like Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Marcell, and Rasiel Iglesias in the fold – you can not write off Snitker’s team, no matter how ‘bad’ things may appear due to injuries.