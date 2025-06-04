Another Opposing Starter Bucks Poor Trends vs. Braves Offense
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen hasn't looked anything like an All-Star pitcher in 2025. But fittingly, in the place where the 2025 Mid-Summer Classic will occur, Gallen returned to his All-Star form.
Gallen retired the first 10 Atlanta Braves hitters he faced Tuesday, inducing groundballs against seven of them. Behind that efficiency, Gallen pitched seven innings and gave up just one earned run.
The Braves also scored two unearned runs on four hits and a walk against the right-hander. The only earned run Atlanta tallied was a solo homer from catcher Drake Baldwin.
The Diamondbacks defeated the Braves, 8-3, in the series opener.
It was the first time since May 6 that Gallen didn't yield at least four runs. Over his last four starts before Tuesday, the 2023 All-Star pitcher was 0-3 with an 8.02 ERA.
Gallen was not only an All-Star two years ago, he started the mid-summer classic for the National League. But this season, he entered Tuesday with a 3-7 record and 5.54 ERA.
This was the second time this home stand the Braves offense didn't muster much of anything against a struggling opposing pitcher. On Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the Braves tallied one run on five hits in 4.2 innings versus Lucas Giolito.
Despite that outing, Giolito owns a 4.78 ERA in 2025.
At least in the case of Giolito, he appeared to begin turning things around before facing the Braves. In his prior start before Atlanta, Giolito threw seven shutout frames versus the Baltimore Orioles.
After Tuesday's loss, Braves manager Brian Snitker stressed the team needs to hit better. But he wouldn't entirely blame the offense for team's recent losing trend.
“We’ve got to do better. That’s all," Snitker said. "It’s just a matter we’ve got to play better, do better the entire game if we want to get where we want to go, quite honestly.
"There’s no blame to anybody, but as a team, we just have to do better overall, with all aspects.”
In fairness to the Braves offense, they have done well lately against some of the tougher pitchers in the league. On Thursday night, they scored six runs versus Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.
But the offensive consistency hasn't been there for most of the season. It's been particularly rocky lately. The Braves have lost nine of their last 12 and fell to five games below .500 with Tuesday's loss.