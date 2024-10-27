Right-Handed Starter Speaks Out on Joining Braves Organization
The Atlanta Braves have added to their organizational pitching depth. Right-handed starting pitcher Zach Thompson couldn't be more pleased about it.
Thompson posted on Instagram on Friday how thrilled he is to be joining the Braves organization.
"Looking forward to 2025!" Thompson wrote. "Feeling great and excited for the next adventure.
"Honored to be apart of the Atlanta Braves org."
The Braves signed Thompson and assigned him to the Gwinnett Stripers on Oct. 19.
Thompson pitched at the MLB level for the Miami Marlins in 2021 and Pittsburgh Pirates during 2022.
In 2023, the Pirates traded Thompson to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he didn't make the MLB roster out of spring training. Toronto designated Thompson for assignment in June 2023.
As Thompson showed in his Instagram post, he underwent surgery last October to repair a partially torn flexor tendon.
Although he registered a 3-7 record, Thompson had a strong rookie campaign with the Marlins in 2021. He had a 3.24 ERA and 1.213 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 75 innings. He made 14 starts and 12 relief appearances.
But in 2022, he didn't build off of that strong first MLB season. With the Pirates, Thompson went 3-10 with a 5.18 ERA, 1.512 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 121.2 innings. He made 29 appearances in Pittsburgh, 22 of which were starts.
At Triple-A in 2023, Thompson posted a 6-6 record with a 4.78 ERA, 1.405 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 105.1 innings across 24 starts.
After his Oct. 2023 surgery, Thompson didn't pitch at all this year.
Thompson won't have a great chance of making Atlanta's opening day roster. But the Braves have a strong track record with reclamation project pitchers. Perhaps Thompson will also be better after surgery.
The Pirates drafted Thompson in the 48th round of the 2011 MLB draft. But he attended college at the University of Texas at Arlington instead.
Then in 2014, the Chicago White Sox selected Thompson in the fifth round.
He pitched five seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2021.