Authorities Reveal Cause of Death for Ex-Yankee Brett Gardner's 14-Year-Old Son
Miller Gardner—the late 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner—died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rican authorities said Wednesday.
The announcement comes 13 days after Miller's death during a family vacation, which the Gardner family announced through the Yankees.
Per Russell Zuniga of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency via the AP, Miller was tested for carboxyhemoglobin—an indicator of carbon monoxide's presence. He measured 64% saturation—well above the amount considered fatal.
Per the Gardner family, Miller was among several family members to fall ill while on vacation. The Gardners wrote that their son "loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends" in its announcement of his death through New York.
The Yankees held a moment of silence in Miller's honor before their opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27. Brett, his father, played for the team from 2008 to '21—winning the World Series in 2009.