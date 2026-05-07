Brewers' Pat Murphy Has Established Himself as MLB's Hungriest Manager

The Brewers beat the Cardinals 6-2 on Tuesday, scoring all six of their runs with two outs, including a four-run rally in the top of the first that proved to be more than enough to earn their sixth win in the last nine games.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy was asked after the game about the team's work with two outs and he gave a thoughtful answer that might make you consider a little more optimism in your life. Or just might make you hungry for pie. Yeah, probably the pie part.

"If two-thirds of the inning is over, it means one-third of the inning is left, and a lot can be done," said Murphy, via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "One-third is a big piece of the pie, you know what I mean? Like, I love banana cream pie with vanilla wafers. Or banana pudding in a pie-shaped form, if you know anyone that makes them. Anyway, I love that. And if I eat two-thirds of it, that's a big portion, but there's a lot left for tomorrow."

Unfortunately, no video seems to exist of this, which means we can't see the look on the face of Murphy as a reporter replies to the pie metaphor by reportedly saying, "That went in a totally different direction than I expected," to which Murphy said, "It did for me too."

And since no video exists, you're left to wonder if this is fake, or even worse, A.I. Well, don't worry. If it weren't a real quote then the Brewers' official social media accounts probably wouldn't have created a graphic.

Well can you blame him??? pic.twitter.com/XwtZAqncp6 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 6, 2026

Picking a favorite part of this is difficult, but it sure seems like Murphy is either looking for recommendations on where he can get some banana cream pie with vanilla wafers or putting out feelers to see if anyone would be willing to bring him one. It's a tremendous move either way and hopefully it pays off.

Whatever his intentions were, Murphy was thinking about pie, which probably shouldn't come as a complete surprise since he's the same manager who pulled a literal pancake out of his back pocket during an in-game interview last season:

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has a pocket pancake pic.twitter.com/IkZh7rbGFQ — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 2, 2025

Considering the butt-slapping culture that surrounds baseball, you have to wonder how many people over the years have gotten a surprising handful of room temperature hot cakes after something good happens on the field. Sorry, but it's a question that has to be asked after a guy pulls a pancake out of his pocket at work and then talks about eating two-thirds of a pie.

The Brewers are now 19-16 and basically in a three-way tie for third place in the NL Central because of how wacky the MLB standings are this season. Who knows what other food-related revelations this year's pennant race will produce in Milwaukee? It's enough to make a man[ager] consider stopping by the bakery on the way home from work. Or maybe even on the way into work.

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