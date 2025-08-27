SI

Brewers to Place Closer Trevor Megill on Injured List

Megill is heading to the injured list with a flexor strain in his right arm.

Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill is heading to the injured list.
The Milwaukee Brewers are placing closer Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right throwing arm, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The September injury to Megill is a critical blow to Milwaukee's bullpen, just weeks away from the start of the postseason.

The good news for the Brewers is that it is a low-grade strain for Megill, but it will take him some time to get back to full health, putting his availability—especially early in the postseason—in question.

Megill is 5-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 30 saves in 49 relief appearances this season for Milwaukee. He was named to his first All-Star team last month.

The Brewers hold the best record in baseball at 83-50 entering Wednesday's action and hold a 6.5-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs.

