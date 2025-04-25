Brewers GM Turns Heads With Surprising Take On Milwaukee's Star Infielder
The Milwaukee Brewers have an emerging superstar on their hands, and no one is a bigger fan of his than Milwaukee’s general manager.
Brewers GM Matt Arnold went as far as to call this guy Milwaukee’s best player in a new article from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Arnold wasn't talking about Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, or William Contreras.
Per Nightengale, Arnold had nothing but high praise for Milwaukee’s breakout star Brice Turang:
“He’s arguably the best player on our team for what he does on both sides of the ball."
"This is a guy who comes from a great pedigree, who’s continuing to get better and better, and wants to be great. He has all of the ingredients to be a leader in this clubhouse for a long time.’’
“We had a lot of scouts that really liked him, and we thought there was a chance he’d go in the top 10 (in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft). I think a lot of people thought he’d go to LSU because he had a pretty strong commitment. He was talented, and he knew it. He wanted a certain amount (of money), and was comfortable going to LSU if he didn’t get it.”
Ultimately, Turang fell into the Brewers’ lap at No. 21 overall and later negotiated a $3.4 million signing bonus from Milwaukee that resulted in Turang foregoing college.
Zoom ahead to the present day, and Turang — still just 25 years old — is leading the Brewers in batting average (.346, No. 5 in MLB), hits (36, No. 3 in MLB), and OPS (.838). He’s also an elite fielder who already bagged a Gold Glove in 2024.
In other words, Turang could be well on his way to becoming a National League All-Star starter this season if he stays anywhere close to the level he’s playing at.
So much has been made in recent months about Milwaukee losing Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants, but Turang is showing he’s talented enough to replace Adames — and then some — as a bona fide superstar in the infield for the Brew Crew.
