MLB Writer Raises Concerns For Young Brewers Ace Amid Rough Stretch
The Milwaukee Brewers still own the best record in Major League Baseball. They are 82-50 and hold a 5 1/2-game lead in the National League Central despite some recent struggles. However, they still look like the team to beat heading into the final month of the 2025 regular season. They have watched several players step up into larger roles following the offseason departures of both Devin Williams and Willy Adames.
But in the midst of the team's recent stumble, there might be some cause for concern. Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski performed very well in his first several starts and even was selected to the NL All-Star team. However, things have taken a bit of a downturn for the young right-hander.
The Brewers were still ranked at the top of The Athletic's recent power rankings. However, Johnny Flores Jr. raised some concerns for Misiorowski.
MLB Writer Raises Concerns For Brewers Phenom Pitcher
"We’ll instead turn our attention to someone with [checks notes] about a month’s worth of service time. In Misiorowski’s first three starts, he pitched to a 1.16 ERA, then scuffled in his fourth start and bounced back. But in his last two starts, he’s combined for eight runs in 5 1/3 innings. Yikes," Flores wrote on Tuesday.
"Between Triple A and the majors, the All-Star is up to 102 innings pitched, more than he’s ever totaled in any season since being drafted in 2022. That’s what happened. Fatigue is a real thing, and Misiorowski is in the thick of it."
Misiorowski has made nine starts this year for the Brewers. He is 4-2 with a 4.19 ERA in those starts. He made his Major League debut on June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals and earned his first career win. Not long after that, he was named to the All-Star team. But he has struggled a bit since then.
The 23-year-old right-hander may indeed be experiencing some fatigue, which could pose a problem for the Brewers as the postseason approaches. They need him to be at full strength alongside Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff if they want to make a deep run into October.
If he isn't at full strength, Milwaukee could be in a little bit of trouble in the NLDS. It will certainly be interesting to see if the young right-hander can figure things out and bounce back from his struggles.