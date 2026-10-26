3 Reasons Why the Brewers Must Finish the World Series in Tampa Bay

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the driver's seat in this World Series. After a massive Game 2 comeback win, they head to Tampa Bay with a commanding 2-0 series lead. The question is whether MLB's best team in 2026 can finish their title run without letting the series shift back to Milwaukee.

The historical context of a 2-0 series lead is great news for the Brewers. MLB.com's Sarah Langs posted that teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series win the series 80 of 96 times (83%). Under the current series format, teams that win the first two games at home win 47 of 58 series (81%).

In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams with a 2-0 lead have gone on to win the series 80 of 96 times (83%)



In series with the current 2-3-2 format, teams taking a 2-0 lead at home have gone on to win 47 of 58 times (81%) https://t.co/upis9f8IUh — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 25, 2026

On the historical context, they've got the Rays on the back foot for the series. This is why it's important for the Brewers to finish the World Series in Tampa Bay, in the same way they finished off their previous two postseason series.

Brewers Can't Lose World Series in Tampa Bay

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) is seen smiling during a workout and practice session ahead of Game 3 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing the Brewers have excelled at this year is defending their home field. They are 6-0 at American Family Field in the postseason after going 55-26 in the regular season. But another thing they've done well is that they've taken care of business on the road. Milwaukee never let the NLDS or NLCS go back home after taking a commanding lead.

The Brewers are in the same position as they were in the NLDS and NLCS. They cannot afford to let the series go back to Milwaukee. They cannot lose the World Series on the road after successfully defending home field.

But at the same time, they probably do not want the game going back to American Family Field either. Not because they don't play well at home, but simply to avoid giving the Rays any confidence that they can even win this series.

Put Jacob Misiorowski in Position to Close Out Rays

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ideal scenario is that Jacob Misiorowski has made his final start in 2026. But the Brewers can't count out the Rays until they secure the final out of the series. Should Tampa Bay win one game, they ensure Misiorowski will start Game 5.

The Brewers would greatly improve their odds of winning their first championship by winning either Game 3 or Game 4. That means that, in the worst-case scenario, they're starting their ace in a potential closeout game.

Should the series extend beyond five games, the Brewers could be in trouble. That's when a second start by Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta comes into play. That's an advantage the Rays enjoy and opens the door to a historic comeback against them.

Negates Brewers Bullpen Advantage

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' bullpen has been their X-factor in the postseason, and a big reason why they're on the cusp of winning it all. Aaron Ashby is on a historic run and has arguably been their most valuable player this October. He and Abner Uribe have gotten significant run, but their ability to avoid long series has kept them fresh.

Whether there's an exposure penalty through the series is up for debate, but if Ashby, Uribe, and Trevor Megill are making their pitches, they're getting outs. But a lengthier series increases the likelihood that fatigue and execution become factors. Given that Games 1 and 2 have been separated by one run, one bad pitch could flip a game, and possibly the series.