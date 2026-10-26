Brewers Are Doing Something No MLB Playoff Team Has Done in 30 Years

When the 2026 postseason began, it was expected that the Milwaukee Brewers were going to be in a better position from a pitching standpoint than they were entering the 2025 playoffs.

Last year, the Brewers' rotation was centered around Freddy Peralta and there were question marks everywhere else. The bullpen was good entering the playoffs, but not quite at the same level it is this year. Unlike the 2026 playoffs, Milwaukee has three set starters in Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser. Plus, the bullpen has been the best in baseball. Mix these two together, and we're truly witnessing a special run. So much so that if the playoffs ended today, Milwaukee would have the lowest team ERA in a postseason by a team in the last 30 years.

Lowest Team ERA, Last 30 MLB Postseasons:



2026 Brewers, 2.12 🔥🔥🔥

2023 Phillies, 2.20

2010 Phillies, 2.26

1997 Braves, 2.28

2001 Braves, 2.28

2022 Astros, 2.29

1999 Yankees, 2.39

2001 Diamondbacks, 2.40

2018 Brewers, 2.40

1998 Yankees, 2.42 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 25, 2026

History Is On The Way

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 10 games, the Brewers' rotation has a 3.29 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched. That's good, but the bullpen has been even better. Milwaukee's bullpen has an absurd 1.24 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched. We've seen the relievers more than we've seen the starters so far in the playoffs for Milwaukee. Clearly, it has worked out. The Brewers took down the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series in four games. Then, the Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. The Brewers haven't wrapped up the World Series yet, but have a two-game series lead. In general, the Brewers are 9-1 in the playoffs so far and the bullpen has carried the load.

In the playoffs, you tend to see starters have a shorter leash. A single run can win a game and if you win a game, you can swing an entire series. Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, JoJo Romero, DL Hall and Trevor Megill have been the stars of the postseason for Milwaukee. Simply put, you don't see performances like this every year. Milwaukee is two wins away from winning the franchise's first World Series title. In the process, the Brewers have been making history. And there's more to be made.

If you're a Brewers fan, take this in. As you know, you don't see this every year and there's no way to know when we'll see another run like this. The 2026 season has been a perfect storm for Milwaukee. Now, the Brewers simply need to finish the job. The Brewers won 103 games in the regular season and nine games so far in the playoffs. That's 112 total wins. Two more puts Milwaukee over the top.