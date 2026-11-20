The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a World Series Championship, but that doesn't mean their roster is without areas that could use improvement. Starting pitcher depth could be one of Milwaukee's priorities this offseason, especially with uncertainty surrounding several members of its rotation.

One potential option is free-agent right-hander Cal Quantrill, who enjoyed an impressive resurgence with the Texas Rangers in 2026. Brewer Fanatic's Matthew Trueblood recently identified Quantrill as a possible target for Milwaukee, pointing to his pitching repertoire, potential affordability and ability to provide additional rotation depth.

Here are three reasons the 31-year-old could be a good fit for the Brewers.

1. Quantrill is Coming Off an Impressive Bounce-Back Season

Quantrill's 2026 campaign was a significant improvement over his previous season. After posting a disappointing 6.04 ERA across 26 starts with the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves in 2025, the veteran finished this season with a 9-5 record, 2.86 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP across 110 innings.

According to Brewer Fanatic, Quantrill lowered his walk rate to a career-best 5.6% while also producing his lowest opponent hard-hit rate since 2022. The rebound suggests Quantrill could still have plenty to offer a competitive team, particularly one looking for an experienced arm without committing to a top-tier free agent.

There are some concerns, however. Quantrill suffered a right lat strain in September that ended his regular season, making his health an important consideration for a potential suitor.

2. His Pitching Style Fits Milwaukee's Approach

Milwaukee has developed a reputation for maximizing the abilities of its pitchers, and Quantrill's fastball-heavy approach could fit well within the organization's philosophy. As Trueblood noted, Quantrill relies on three different fastball variations: a four-seamer, sinker and cutter.

His four-seam fastball and sinker both average approximately 94 mph, while his cutter sits closer to 89 mph. He also utilizes a splitter to generate swings and misses. Quantrill's increased reliance on his four-seamer played an important role in his improvement during the 2026 season.

Pitching coach Chris Hook has helped oversee the development of numerous Brewers pitchers, and it seems Quantrill could be another veteran who benefits from working within Milwaukee's system.

3. Quantrill Could Provide Affordable Rotation Depth

Perhaps the biggest reason Milwaukee should consider Quantrill is the combination of his experience and potential afforability. The Brewers already have several intriguing rotation candidates, including Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser, Kyle Harrison and Quinn Priester.

However, questions remain surrounding Priester, who dealt with injuries during the 2026 season, and Harrison, who struggled with consistency after returning from a forearm surgery. Veteran Brandon Woodruff's future with the organization also remains uncertain as he explores free agency.

Trueblood suggested Quantrill could potentially command a one-year contract worth approximately $12 million, although that figure is an estimate rather than a reported asking price. The Brewers don't necessarily need him to become a frontline starter. If he can provide reliable innings at the back of the rotation, that alone could make him a worthwhile investment.

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