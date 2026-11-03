Brewers Star Christian Yelich Takes on New Role After World Series Win

Christian Yelich has spent plenty of time delivering for the Milwaukee Brewers. On Monday, he was delivering chicken fingers.

Fresh off Milwaukee's first World Series championship, Yelich traded his baseball uniform for a Raising Cane's shirt, working a celebratory "shift" at the restaurant's Greendale location. Fans began lining up as early as 11 p.m. Sunday for a chance to see the Brewers star, who spent the morning serving meals, working the drive-thru and interacting with fans outside.

"It's kind of crazy," Yelich said when told how long fans had been waiting. "It's an honor that people are excited about the team, excited that I'm here. We appreciate everyone that comes out."

And when it comes to ordering from Raising Cane's himself, Yelich keeps things simple. His go-to is the Box Combo, although whether he includes coleslaw depends on the day.

Yelich Reflects on Whirlwind World Series Celebration

The Raising Cane's appearance was the latest stop in a busy stretch for Yelich. Between traveling from Tampa, celebrating with fans at the championship parade and making an appearance on Saturday Night Live, Yelich has barely had time to process what the Brewers accomplished.

"I think it kind of still is [settling in]," Yelich said. "We've been bouncing around a lot the last few days. ...I slept for the first time for a few hours, I think, yesterday. So, I feel a lot better going into today."

Despite the crazy schedule, Yelich has embraced the opportunities that have come with winning a championship.

"I actually wasn't that nervous for SNL, because I figured this is probably the only time I'm ever going to be here in my life," Yelich said. "So whether we nail it or bomb, it's going to be a great story."

Yelich said he focused on enjoying the moment rather than worrying about the performance. "I was just taking it all in and enjoying the experience," Yelich said. "It's a really cool opportunity to do SNL, and I got to share it with Brice and Murph."

The appearance also served as a reminder of how far Milwaukee's championship run reached beyond Wisconsin.

"I think we forget how many people watch baseball," Yelich said. " Lorne talked about it, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, a lot of people talked about it and how much [they] enjoyed watching the World Series. It's just a reminder of how big the game of baseball really is."

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Championship issue

What's Next for Yelich This Offseason?

After a championship run and several days of nonstop celebrations, Yelich is looking forward to finally having some time to enjoy the moment and recover physically.

"Just experiencing everything that comes with this," Yelich said. "Obviously rest up a little bit and get your body feeling a little bit better, which actually I feel pretty good right now. But yeah, it's going to be an awesome offseason, and it's cool that this team gets to stay together forever."

For Yelich, the championship represents more than the franchise's first World Series title. It's also a bond with the teammates who helped make it happen.

"Every year is never the same team, right?" Yelich said. "So, just really excited that that group of guys will be around together forever."

Yelich, who has been with Milwaukee since 2018, is under contract with the Brewers through the 2028 season, with a $20 million mutual option for 2029. When the 34-year-old signed his contract extension in 2020, he made it clear what he hoped to accomplish during his time in Milwaukee.

"I just really enjoy playing in the city of Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin," Yelich said at the time. "The fan base embraced me from Day One. For me, it's just a really special place to play. Our goal here is to eventually bring a World Series to Milwaukee and to the Brewers' organization."

Six years later, Yelich accomplished exactly what he set out to do.

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