After Nearly a Decade, Christian Yelich Is Finally Getting a Title Shot

The Milwaukee Brewers have been the definition of sustained success over the last nine years, reaching the postseason eight times, but after a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have finally reached the World Series.

Milwaukee has won its division in each of the past four seasons and six times in total over the last nine years, but despite its consistent talent, it has not reached the World Series until now. The Brewers have been dominant for nearly a decade, a stretch that coincides with the arrival of superstar Christian Yelich.

Yelich, 34, quickly became the face of the Brewers organization after winning the National League MVP award in 2018, and he nearly did it again the next season. Though Yelich may not be the same player he used to be, he still has made such an impact that Milwaukee named him the team's first official captain in September. He joins Aaron Judge and Salvador Perez as the only active MLB captains.

Yelich has been the face of the Brewers' franchise for years

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Christian Yelich joined the Milwaukee Brewers following a 2017 trade and quickly became the face of the franchise," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote on Tuesday. "He won the NL MVP award in 2018 and earned 'captain' status with the organization as its leader, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. He has been through the highs and the lows with the team, and while he may not be quite the player he once was, there is no denying that he is as synonymous with this generation of the Milwaukee squad as anyone.

"After a season that saw him deliver 104 hits, 12 home runs, 59 RBI, and a slash line of .235/.315/.378, it will bear watching as to whether or not Yelich still has that superstar magic left in him and can help propel his organization to its first world championship. A close friend of the late Brewers play-by-play announcer, the legendary Bob Uecker, Yelich figures to be playing for teammates both here and gone when he takes to the diamond Friday night at American Family Field."

Yelich has stepped up throughout the postseason, slashing .292/.370/.333 with three RBIs, two walks and three runs scored. After years of leading the Brewers, the 34-year-old is finally getting the chance to play on the biggest stage and potentially help Milwaukee win its first World Series.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday, and Yelich will need to maintain his high level of play if the Brewers want to take down the Tampa Bay Rays.