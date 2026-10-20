Good News for Brandon Woodruff, Brewers Before World Series

Brandon Woodruff watch is certainly heating up for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The World Series will begin on Friday night. Milwaukee doesn't have to announce its roster until that day. The biggest question mark hanging over the organization is whether or not Woodruff will be on it. After the National League Championship Series came to an end, he made it sound like he thinks he'll be ready. At the time, he hadn't faced live hitters, though. Fortunately, the Brewers took care of business last week, so they've had time to rest and really see what they have.

Nothing has been finalized with Woodruff yet, at least publicly. But Jon Heyman of the New York Post gave Brewers fans more hope on Tuesday.

"Woodruff, talking about another gamer," Heyman said. "Yes, it is possible [Woodruff returns in the World Series]. We had the owner of the Brewers, Mark Attanasio, on the podcast with Joel Sherman yesterday. He said it is possible that Brandon Woodruff could be back and this is really stunning. ... He had some surprise healing and it is amazing."

Brandon Woodruff Is Progressing

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could we see Brandon Woodruff on the World Series roster for Milwaukee?



"This is really stunning. He had some surprise healing, we shall see." - @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/sBJBfIpgQ1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 20, 2026

The Brewers stuck with the same 26-man roster between the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Brewers do add Woodruff to the roster, that means that someone will have to come off. Neither Chad Patrick, nor Kyle Harrison, has pitched in the playoffs yet, despite being on the NLDS and NLCS rosters. Shane Drohan pitched just one time in the playoffs so far. If the Brewers took any of the three off, it would make sense in order to get Woodruff on there.

Patrick is a righty, like Woodruff. So, there's an argument that replacing him with Woodruff would be the simplest change. This all comes down to how Woodruff is feeling and whether he can get guys out. He may feel good right now, but without a live bullpen under his belt, at least as of writing, it's unclear how his stuff will play against batters. Everyone knows what he has been able to do throughout his career. But what about right now?

There's no denying the fact that having Woodruff on the roster would make for a phenomenal story. Fortunately, we're just three days away from finding out. Right now, things are looking good. But nothing is guaranteed yet.