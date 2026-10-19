Brewers' Only Weakness Heading Into the 2026 World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are just days away from kicking off the 2026 World Series at American Family Field.

After going 7-1 across the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, naturally there are few weaknesses for the organization heading into the biggest series of the season. Milwaukee won 103 games in the regular season and just dominated San Diego and Los Angeles en route to the World Series. There's no reason to sugarcoat things. The 2026 Brewers are a juggernaut with few flaws.

The biggest one entering the playoffs was a lack of power. Milwaukee finished the regular season tied for 28th in the league with 154 home runs. Well, in the playoffs, the Brewers are leading the way with 10 long balls. Power isn't a problem right now. If there is any flaw heading into the World Series, it's the Game 4 starter.

Who Is Milwaukee's Game 4 Starter?

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) walks to the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That isn't to say that the Brewers can't get through with what they have. Again, they have gone 7-1 in the playoffs so far. In the NLDS, Dustin May got the start in Game 3 and Robert Gasser in Game 4. Gasser clearly showed what he can do and he was trusted with Game 3 in the NLCS. That should be the case in the World Series as well. Then, what about Game 4? May could be an option, but he also was used out of the bullpen in the NLCS. In the NLCS, the Brewers rolled with a bullpen game in Game 4 with Shane Drohan getting the start and May coming in behind him. Drohan allowed a run in one inning. May allowed three runs in three innings. Fortunately, the Brewers' offense carried the load.

What should Milwaukee do in the World Series? They could roll with May. They could roll with an opener, like Drohan, and then turn to May. Or, they simply could turn elsewhere, like Kyle Harrison. The fact that the Game 4 starter is a question mark is really the only potential weakness for the organization going into the World Series. Milwaukee is playing great baseball and was able to win Game 4 without a starter going deep. The Brewers' bullpen has pitched well enough for it to not matter much yet.

Still, going into the World Series, this is going to be something for Milwaukee to think about.