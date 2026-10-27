Brandon Woodruff Completes Comeback Story With Game 3 Closeout

Brandon Woodruff got his opportunity to pitch in the World Series in Game 3. With the Brewers nursing a 10-0 lead, the veteran left-hander came in to close out the ninth.

That was a surprise for Woodruff, who thought he was in line to start Game 4. Brewers manager Pat Murphy sent down rehab coordinator Bryn Hester down to the bullpen to ask the right-hander if he wanted to close out Game 3.

"In perfect Murph fasion, he sends Bryn down and asked if I want to throw the ninth or wait until tomorrow," Woodruff told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "I told him I wanted it right now."

David Gasper of Brew Crew Ball captured the crowd reaction to Woodruff's return at American Family Field. The fans at the watch party came to a standing ovation when it was announced he was pitching the ninth inning, as the stadium played the right-hander's warm-up music.

Woodruff Completes Miraculous Comeback With World Series Appearance

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) and catcher Gary Sanchez (99) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Brewers may have to shuffle their Game 4 pitching plans a little bit, it was no surprise that Woodruff wanted the ball. The veteran right-hander suffered a tough shoulder injury in July, and it appeared his season would be over.

However, his shoulder injury miraculously healed to the point that surgery was no longer an option. That opened the door for Woodruff to rehab fast enough to return in time for the World Series. The Brewers added him to the roster, with the intent of using him as a potential opener.

With a 10-0 lead, it was the perfect time for the Brewers to give Woodruff his World Series moment. A starter throughout his career, the right-hander got the opportunity to close a World Series game.

"It was cool," said Woodruff. "A lot more adrenaline than I've been used to in a while. I was just happy I was able to throw it over the plate. With a 10-run lead, I didn't really care. Getting back out there was the goal. It was fun."

While the Rays scored on Woodruff, it will likely be the most meaningless run he surrendered in his career. The fact that he was able to pitch again means more to him. For the longest-tenured Brewer, he got his chance to have his moment on baseball's biggest stage.

The Brewers will try to add to Woodruff's comeback tour this postseason, as they are one win away from immortalizing him as a champion.