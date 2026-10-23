Brewers Make Final Decision on Brandon Woodruff for World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers had one final roster decision to make before the start of the World Series. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff has been out dealing with a shoulder injury since early July, and it's an injury that has impacted him for several years.

The Brewers were weighing whether or not to put him on the World Series roster if he healed in time, but according to an announcement by the team on X, a decision has finally been made, and he will indeed be a part of this year's World Series roster as the Brewers take a shot at securing their first World Series title.

Brandon Woodruff is back

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff was originally set to have season-ending surgery in August after leaving his start on July 4. The injury was also expected to keep him out for all of 2027, which was poor timing given that he is a free agent when the World Series ends.

But now, he will have a chance to rebuild his value and see if teams will take a flyer on him in the offseason. One thing the Brewers do have to keep in mind though is that if Woodruff is hurt again with the same injury this series, they will be unable to replace him, so that is what ultimately made the decision so difficult.

But if he can stay healthy, there are a number of ways the Brewers can use him. He could potentially start a game this series or even be used as a long relief option if the Brewers decide to go with a bullpen game at any point.

The injuries limited Woodruff to just nine starts this year, but he did perform well while he was healthy. The 33-year-old right-hander and two-time All-Star went 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA during the regular season.

The veteran pitcher first dealt with the injury in 2023 and was ultimately forced to miss the rest of that season and all of 2024. He did manage to make 12 starts in 2025 before the injury became a problem again.

The Brewers are certainly taking a risk, but it's not one that they would feel isn't worth taking if they didn't think he could help them win the series, so it will be interesting to see how the Brewers decide to use him against the Rays as they fight for their first World Series championship in franchise history.