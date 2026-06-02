Brewers' 16-Run Outburst Vs. Giants Makes Ironic Franchise History

The Milwaukee Brewers didn't leave anything to chance in their Monday night drubbing of the San Francisco Giants.

After giving up the first two runs of the game, the Brewers scored 16 unanswered to take down San Francisco by two touchdowns. It was their new season-high in runs scored, and it happened without the benefit of a single home run.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Monday night was just the third time in Brewers franchise history that the Brewers got to at least 16 runs without a homer. An ironic way, perhaps, to dominate the opposition. But also, a very Brewers way indeed.

Lack of homers becoming Brewers' identity

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop David Hamilton (6) hits a bunt single during the second inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 1, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only have the Brewers fallen into a clear last-place spot in the majors when it comes to home runs this season, but it's almost as if they're more comfortable sustaining rallies when there isn't a long ball hiding around the corner.

Take Monday night's second inning, when the Brewers scored seven runs to seize control of the game early. After a leadoff walk and a flyout, the Brewers rattled off six straight baserunners, including a walk and a bunt single, before a William sacrifice fly unloaded the bases and ended the threat.

The fans wanted an inside-the-parker. Brice Turang settles for a two-run triple and the Brewers have scored six runs and counting in the second inning. pic.twitter.com/I5QxkKuf6M — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 2, 2026

The play before the sac fly was a blast off the top of the wall from Brice Turang that the American Family Field crowd was trying to will into an inside-the-park home run. But it's a marker of how smoothly the Brewers' offense typically runs that Turang and third-base coach Matt Erickson trusted the process and waited for Contreras to bring home the extra run in the next plate appearance.

Even if the final four runs of the night came against position player Buddy Kennedy, the Brewers' relentless offensive approach set the tone for the rest of the series. Milwaukee (36-21) has surged to a season-best 5 1/2-game lead in the National League Central, while San Francisco (23-37) is at serious risk of having to wave the white flag by the trade deadline.

It's all coming up Brew Crew these days. Home runs are nice to have, but clearly not a vital part of a winning formula.