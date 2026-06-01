Brewers' Latest Big Win Won't Show Up in Standings

While the Milwaukee Brewers have been leveling their opponents on the diamond of late, their biggest win of the last two weeks arguably came in the minors.

Infield prospect Luis Peña is the consensus No. 2 farmhand in the Milwaukee system behind all-world infielder Jesús Made. For many teams, Peña would be the face of the future, and the Brewers absolutely see him playing a big role someday too, perhaps to the point of being untouchable in trade talks.

When Peña collapsed in the dugout during a game with High-A Wisconsin in April due to severe dehydration, there was obvious concern. But it quickly became clear that the 18-year-old would be fine in the long run, and better yet, his return to games has gone as well as the Brewers could have hoped.

Peña thriving in first seven games post-IL stint

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' Luis Pena (2) fields a hit against the Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. Quad City won 9-5. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peña returned to High-A on May 22 after playing two games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He's not only picked up where he left off, but his offense is actually better after the injured list stint than it was beforehand.

In his seven games back between Rookie ball and High-A, he's slashing .304/.467/.435. He's racked up seven hits, including a double and a triple, six walks to just four strikeouts, and three stolen bases.

The sooner Peña can put his health scare in the rearview mirror completely, the more we can appreciate how much potential he has to impact the Brewers' future. He was one of the fastest risers on top prospect lists last year, and he made a strong impression this spring in major league camp as well.

Liner right back up the middle for Luis Peña. 108 MPH off of the bat. pic.twitter.com/hz0WrHfOMK — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) February 21, 2026

MLB Pipeline, which ranks Made as its No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, has Peña at a very respectable No. 18 as of Monday. Baseball America, which last updated its rankings on May 6, ranks Peña No. 35 overall.

Though it won't be until late next season at the earliest, Peña could be an impact player for the Brewers before he's legally able to buy an alcoholic beverage. The Brewers will have to figure out where to play him with Made and a handful of other top prospects in the pipeline, but that's doable when you're stacked offensively.