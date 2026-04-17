Brewers’ 3-Bunt Rally Shows Identity in Win Over Blue Jays

One thing that is true about the Milwaukee Brewers seemingly every year is that they just simply find a way to win baseball games. In today's game, you're going to always hear a lot about homers, triple-digit hurlers, and nine-figure superstars.

Milwaukee plays a different game. The Brewers specialize in identifying and developing young talent. Then, that talent gets to the big leagues and helps for a while. Then, typically, the Brewers move on before massive contracts come into play and bring back prospects in the process and restart the cycle. Now, there are outliers, of course. Two examples are Jackson Chourio, who already has a lucrative long-term deal, and Christian Yelich.

The name of the game in Milwaukee is doing the little things right each night to score at least one more run than the other team. Sometimes that may mean homers. Sometimes that may mean big pitching performances. No matter what, though, it means doing the little things right. Situational hitting to move base runners along, good base-running in general, good defense and the list goes on.

The Brewers Play Baseball The Right Way

Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio, left, and Luis Matos are shown during the first inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays was the perfect example of Brewers baseball. With the score knotted at one in the seventh inning, the Brewers bunted three straight times to move the runner over and eventually score the go-ahead run.

THREE STRAIGHT BUNTS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/JfQnuQIMIV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 16, 2026

Milwaukee went on to win the game, 2-1. That's Brewers baseball. Sometimes it may not be pretty. What other team out there is bunting three times in a row? Very few, if any. But in this scenario, they were fundamentally savvy and won a game because of it.

As long as you have one more run than the other team, it doesn't matter how you get there. It pops up in the standings all the same. If the Brewers had sat there and swung for the fences and belted a bunch of homers in a row and won 10-1, it's still just one win. Sometimes you'll see that.

You'll see the Brewers win games with the long ball every now and then, but you'll also see them win with a bunt. That's the difference between Milwaukee and many teams out there. The Brewers don't need to win with five homers in a game or something of that nature. They do all of the little things right, which puts them in a position to succeed, even with a smaller payroll and less firepower than some.