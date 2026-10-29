Brewers $50 Million Gamble Pays Off With Massive World Series Performance

The Milwaukee Brewers believed that Cooper Pratt would be a foundational player when they inked him to a $50 million extension before his MLB debut. It only took one season for that extension to look like a smart bet, as Pratt turned in an electric World Series performance en route to the team's first title.

Entering the World Series, the 22-year-old generating all the headlines was Jackson Chourio. However, Pratt made his own impact in the World Series, going 8-for-19 at the plate with a home run and seven RBI. The Brewers won the series in five games. The series' MVP Award went to William Contreras, but Pratt put together his own legitimate case.

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Pratt recorded a go-ahead RBI in Games 2, 4, and 5. His 12th-inning home run in Game 4 put the Brewers within three outs of a championship. He added to his resume in Game 5 with a single in the third that put Milwaukee up for good.

Pratt added a sacrifice fly in the sixth that made it 4-0. OptaSTATS notes that the 22-year-old became the first rookie to have three consecutive games driving in multiple runs in the World Series.

Cooper Pratt of the @Brewers is the first rookie ever with 3 straight multi-RBI games in the World Series. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 29, 2026

Cooper Pratt Stars in Brewers First World Series Championship

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the twelfth inning during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. - Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Chourio out-hit Pratt in the World Series, 10 to 8, the impact of those hits favors the Brewers rookie. Pratt recorded seven RBI across four games, many of which were big runs for Milwaukee in the series.

If going by the standard of who provided the most moments that pushed the Brewers ahead, the edge goes to their shortstop. His moments include the game-winning hit in Game 2, the potential game-winning hit in Game 4, and one of the seven consecutive hits in the fifth inning of Game 3.

At 22 years and 71 days old, he became the second-youngest player with eight hits and seven RBI in a World Series, per Just Baseball. Pratt is sandwiched between Juan Soto and Hank Aaron, which is great company to be in. The most impressive part may be that he put up those numbers in just five games, compared to seven games for both Soto and Aaron.

Cooper Pratt Makes Good on Brewers $50 Million Extension in First Season

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) runs after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 12th inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers took a gamble on Pratt, signing him to an eight-year, $50.75 million extension in April. He wouldn't debut until late June. But he hit .281 with a .718 OPS in his rookie year and locked down the everyday shortstop role.

Signing a player to that large of an extension, especially before his big-league debut, is a monumental risk. But this is also the same organization that gave a 20-year-old Jackson Chourio $82 million before his debut. In both cases, the Brewers are benefiting from the two 22-year-olds collecting eight hits in the World Series.

Pratt entered the year as a consensus Top 100 prospect. Baseball America had him ranked as the No. 50 prospect and MLB Pipeline had him at No. 64. Due to his pre-debut extension, the Brewers will not get any rewards from the Prospect Promotion Incentive. But the organization has an even bigger prize: a championship and their everyday shortstop locked up on a team-friendly deal.

With Pratt locked in at short, the organization has future decisions to make concerning prospects Jesús Made and Luis Peña's future in their infield, but that's a problem they'll welcome for next season.