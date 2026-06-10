Brewers 8-Year Veteran Creeping Toward DFA Territory

The left side of the Milwaukee Brewers' infield is under a microscope right now.

Milwaukee is comfortably in first place in the National League Central right now. The St. Louis Cardinals are in second place in the division, but are 5 1/2 games back. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs are tied for third place in the division, but are already eight games behind the Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds, who started the 2026 season off on a hot note, are in last place in the division and are 10 1/2 games back.

The Brewers are in a very good spot right now, but there's room for growth and that is the left side of the infield. The Brewers haven't gotten much offense from Joey Ortiz, Luis Rengifo, or David Hamilton. The Brewers have a solution for shortstop down in the minors in Cooper Pratt. For third base, the Brewers easily could turn to Jett Williams. There is room for growth and the solutions are already in the organization. That's certainly the perception around the club right now. For example, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller tabbed Rengifo as the one guy on the Brewers' roster "trending towards being DFA'ed."

The Brewers Infielder Is Someone To Watch

Jun 7, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Rengifo (13) throws to first base for the final out against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"Milwaukee Brewers: 3B Luis Rengifo," Miller wrote. "When Milwaukee signed Rengifo, it hoped to get the 2022-24 version who had a .754 OPS and nearly 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases per 162 games played, as opposed to the 2025 version with a .622 OPS.

"Worse yet, the Brewers got the 2020-21 version of Rengifo, who is virtually unplayable with a .518 OPS. The good news for Milwaukee / bad news for Rengifo is that Cooper Pratt appears to be ready for the big leagues. The top prospect who they signed to an eight-year, $50.75M contract in late March has been red hot over the past month and could be the regular shortstop soon, with Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton becoming a third base platoon."

The 29-year-old has struggled so far this season offensively. He's slashing .198/.276/.249 with a .525 OPS, zero homers, 19 RBIs, nine doubles, and 17 runs scored in 53 games played. The Brewers are going to need more than that from third base if they want to make a deep run this season.

This isn't the craziest idea in the world from Miller. Hopefully, Rengifo can find a way to turn things around, but at some point, Pratt and Williams are going to be options at shortstop and third base.