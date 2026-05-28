Brewers' Aaron Ashby Making History Not Seen Since 1938 Amid Dominance

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most unexpected stories in baseball on their hands right now with relief pitcher Aaron Ashby.

Ashby has been racking up wins at a rate unlike any other in Major League Baseball. That's not an exaggeration in the slightest. The 28-year-old is leading the league with nine wins after earning yet another on Wednesday as Milwaukee came back late and took down the St. Louis Cardinals, despite being no-hit for the first seven innings. It was a wild day and an improbable win in a season full of them for Ashby.

So far this season, he has pitched in 25 games for the Brewers and has a 2.06 ERA and a 9-0 record to go along with a 49-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 innings pitched. He's on an insane run for a reliever. So much so that MLB's Sarah Langs reported that Ashby has the most wins by a reliever through a team's first 53 games since Mace Brown back in 1938 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers Reliever Has Been Incredible

May 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) pitches in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Aaron Ashby has 9 wins this season, all in relief," Langs wrote. "That’s tied with 1938 Mace Brown for the most wins in relief in a team’s first 53 games since at least 1900."

Aaron Ashby has 9 wins this season, all in relief



That’s tied with 1938 Mace Brown for the most wins in relief in a team’s first 53 games since at least 1900 https://t.co/0nA57cwA0S — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 27, 2026

Ashby's run has been a talking point all season and yet he hasn't cooled down in the slightest. Right now, he's halfway to the Major League Baseball record of 18, which is held by former All-Star hurler Roy Face, who set it in 1959 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Every year it seems like the Brewers find some sort of way to impress. It doesn't matter how big the payroll is or who is injured, Milwaukee just seems to find a way through, thanks in large part to guys stepping up like Ashby has. When he has entered a game for Milwaukee, he has been nails all season. The Brewers have the seventh-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.26, despite the fact that Trevor Megill struggled out of the gate to kick off the 2026 season. On top of that, the Brewers have the MLB wins leader on their side in the bullpen in Ashby. It's an odd combo, but is yet another example of Brewers baseball.

Milwaukee just finds a way through. This year, Ashby is one of the biggest stories so far.