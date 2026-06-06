Brewers Struck Gold With Record-Breaking Slugger Andrew Fischer

It's a good time to be a Milwaukee Brewers fan, to say the least.

First and foremost, the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central at 38-23. The Brewers have a five-game lead over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the division. Despite injuries, the Brewers just keep on winning and there is no reason right now to believe that is going to change in the near future. Milwaukee is a World Series contender this season. Arguably, the Brewers are the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League this season. The Atlanta Braves have a better record right now, but the Brewers' pitching is too good to ignore. Plus, the Brewers have options to fix shortstop and third base in Triple-A right now in Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams.

So, the Brewers are a legit contender right now. That would be enough for the fanbase to be happy. But that's not even close to all. Milwaukee has the No. 1 farm system in baseball led by No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball and is just 19 years old.

The Brewers Slugger Is Thriving In High-A

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer hits during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milwaukee is loaded with elite prospects, like Made, Luis Peña, Williams and Pratt, among many others. With that being said, it's important to mention No. 6 prospect Andrew Fischer. The third baseman is down in High-A right now after being drafted in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

We have talked about Fischer a lot so far this season. That is because Brewers fans should know about him right now because soon enough, the fanbase is going to see him in the majors and be very happy. It may not be until 2027 or 2028, but this is a guy who can transform the lineup for Milwaukee.

Fischer looks like a legit star down in High-A. In fact, he just set the record for the most homers in a season by a member of the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday with 17.

🚨RECORD BREAKING HOME RUN NO. 1⃣7⃣ AND HISTORY FOR ANDREW FISCHER!🚨



It's the new Timber Rattler single-season home run record since High-A classification, now owned by @sirfischer3. He did it in just 48 games.



Bottom 6: Wisconsin 2 | Cedar Rapids 1 #tratnation pic.twitter.com/hEswBbuiYn — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) June 6, 2026

Fischer has played in just 48 games this season and has 17 homers. That's just ridiculous. Right now, we should be talking about Fischer as not just one of the better prospects in baseball, but one of the best overall slugger prospects in the league.

17 homers in 48 games is ridiculous. That would be a pace of 57 homers across 162 games. He is just 22 years old and is just scratching the surface. Milwaukee has been lacking power. The Brewers have the fewest homers in baseball this season with just 44. Jake Bauers is leading the club in the majors with 10 long balls.

The long-term solution to this problem is Fischer and fans should be very happy right now. On top of this, the Brewers should seriously consider promoting him to Double-A as fast as possible. The Brewers can contend this season and should be even better as these top prospects start to make their way to the majors.