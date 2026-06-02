Brewers Announce Brandon Woodruff News as He Inches Towards Return

The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately haven't had two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff on the field for a game since April 30 due to shoulder inflammation.

As of writing, there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for his return to the club, but there was a bit of a positive update on the righty on Monday. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Woodruff is "tentatively" scheduled to throw three-up live bullpen on Wednesday.

"Couple of notes on the Brewers’ Brandons: Brandon Woodruff tentatively will throw a three-up live BP on Wednesday," McCalvy wrote. "Brandon Lockridge pushed to 85-90 percent with his running today and, provided he bounces back well, will take some ABs against Woodruff on Wednesday."

It's been a long road for Woodruff since he landed on the Injured List. He has thrown bullpens, but hasn't been able to progress to that next step of a minor league rehab assignment just yet. On the bright side, McCalvy did report that there hasn't been a setbacl at this time.

Brandon Woodruff Update

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Asked that today and we were told there has been no setback. The player is listening to his body and it said he needed a break," McCalvy continued.

Before Woodruff landed on the Injured List, he was starting to look like the star the Brewers have come to know over the years. Woodruff has made six starts overall this season and has a 3.60 ERA to show for it in 30 innings pitched. He was starting to get hot, though. In his final four starts before landing on the shelf, Woodruff logged a 2.33 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched to go along with a 15-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

While the Brewers have had plenty of success in the regular season so far, that doesn't mean that they don't need Woodruff in the mix. Right now, him, Logan Henderson and Quinn Priester are all on the Injured List. The longer the Brewers are missing all three, the more reliant they are going to have to be on the healthy depth in the majors already, and the bullpen. For example, Shane Drohan was moved back into the rotation on Monday against the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers have to navigate through a lot right now.

Hopefully, Woodruff's expected bullpen on Wednesday goes off without a hitch and he's able to get back to the mound in the short term. The Brewers certainly could use him.