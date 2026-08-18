Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Big Series vs. Mariners

The Milwaukee Brewers had a much-needed day off on Monday and will return to action on Tuesday night in what should be an intriguing series at home at American Family Field.

Milwaukee will kick off a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners with the first pitch of the series scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday night. The Brewers are sitting pretty after winning three out of four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. On the other hand, the Mariners have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2026 season in the American League.

Seattle made a deep run in the playoffs last year. This year, the Mariners are 59-66 and are scratching and clawing to try to keep their season alive.

Milwaukee will try to close the door on Seattle and there will be intriguing pitching matchups each game of the series.

Tuesday — Kyle Harrison

Aug 11, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison will kick off the action for the Brewers on Tuesday night and make his 20th start of the season. The 2026 season has been a revelation for the young lefty. So far, he has a 2.99 ERA and a 114-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 93 1/3 innings pitched. To put it simply, Harrison has been an incredible addition and he'll face off against Bryce Miller of the Mariners.

Wednesday — Dustin May

Aug 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) walks off the field during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee's shiny trade deadline addition will take the hill on Wednesday night, looking to stay hot. May has made two starts in a Brewers uniform so far and has been electric. May has a 2.08 ERA and an 11-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 innings pitched. May has allowed just three earned runs in a Brewers uniform since he was acquired, along with JoJo Romero, from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mariners will respond by sending right-handed star Logan Gilbert to the hill to face off against May.

Thursday — Robert Gasser

Aug 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are sticking with a six-man rotation this time through the rotation, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Yes, the Brewers are flipping Gasser and Drohan and staying with a six-man for this turn, then possibly shifting Drohan into a hybrid role as an innings control. That last part is still under discussion, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy wrote.

Gasser gets the call on Thursday. He has a 4.54 ERA so far on the season in 14 starts. The Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound to close out the series.