Brewers' Jacob Misioworski, Kyle Harrison Becoming Historically Dominant Duo

The Milwaukee Brewers have been known for strong pitching for several years now. But they've arguably never seen two aces coexisting the way Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison are now.

Tuesday night was Harrison's turn to shine, as the lefty matched his career-high with 12 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against the team that drafted him, the San Francisco Giants. Harrison allowed one earned run on four hits, which left his ERA exactly the same as it was entering the night: 1.57.

Harrison has been incredible since coming over in the infamous February six-player trade with the Boston Red Sox, yet Misiorowski has been even more dominant. These two are blazing a trail the likes of which we've never seen from a pair of Brewers on the bump.

How good have Misiorowski and Harrison been?

May 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

According to OptaSTATS on X, Misiorowski and Harrison became the first teammates to make at least 10 starts and post ERAs under two and K/9 figures over 11 by the end of any day in June. In other words, no teammates have ever been this dominant, this late into a season on the mound before.

So far this season:



Jacob Misiorowski: 1.65 ERA, 13.69 K/9

Kyle Harrison: 1.57 ERA, 11.46 K/9



Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, no other MLB team has had 2 pitchers with a sub-2.00 ERA & 11.00+ K/9 at the end of any day in June or later (min. 10 starts each). pic.twitter.com/BN5G9hiy1i — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 3, 2026

To some degree, we knew to expect this from Misiorowski, who became Major League Baseball's least experienced All-Star ever last year and had the most electric fastball of any starting pitcher in the sport. Harrison, on the other hand, was in and out of the minors over the past two years and was deemed expendable by Boston because he would have ranked eighth or ninth on their opening day rotation depth chart.

Yet, perhaps it's the Giants who should feel worse about letting Harrison go, especially in the wake of his Tuesday dominance. Harrison grew up in the South Bay, went to high school at Bay Area prep powerhouse De La Salle, and probably always dreamed of pitching like this in a Giants uniform.

“It’s always going to feel personal, right?” said Harrison, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I grew up 40 minutes from that ballpark and had a great time there. I cherish my memories with them. It feels good, but I have to do it in another five days, so you can’t get caught up in that.”

Do the Brewers even need to think about trading for Tarik Skubal this summer? They've already got two guys pitching like Cy Young contenders in their own backyard.