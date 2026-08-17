Brewers Magic Number To Clinch Division, No. 1 Seed After Dodgers Series

Despite a brief cold streak, the Milwaukee Brewers took care of business over the weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers and are in a better position than the vast majority of teams around Major League Baseball right now.

Milwaukee faced off against the Dodgers in a four-game series on the road over the weekend and won three games. Now, the Brewers have a three-game lead over the Dodgers in the National League standings. In fact, the Dodgers aren't even in second place in the National League any longer. That is now the Atlanta Braves, who are 2 1/2 games behind the Brewers.

The Brewers are 77-48 on the season and control their own destiny in the standings at this point. It was a story last week that the Chicago Cubs were starting to gain ground in the standings and close the gap in the National League Central standings. Now, the Brewers still have a five-game lead over the Cubs. Milwaukee took care of business against the Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals did the Brewers a favor by beating the Cubs twice throughout the weekend.

The Brewers Are In A Great Spot

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (left) talks with San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (right) before the game at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still about six weeks left in the 2026 regular season and the Brewers are where they want to be. Right now, Milwaukee's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 25. The Brewers' magic number to clinch the National League Central title is 32. Also, Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League in general is 35.

Naturally, the Brewers have the lowest magic number to clinch a playoff spot in the National League. That shouldn't shock anyone, seeing how the Brewers have the best record in the National League.

The only team in baseball with a lower magic number to clinch a playoff spot in general is the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are two games behind the Brewers at 74-49, but the American League is weaker than the National League.

Again, this is exactly where the Brewers want to be. Plus, they're only going to get better. Right now, the Brewers are on pace for 99 wins. Last year, the Brewers set the franchise record with 97 wins. So, despite the fact that Milwaukee went through a little rut last week, the Brewers are still on a historic pace and better than every other team in the standings. It's hard to ask for much more than that.