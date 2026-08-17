Brewers 26-Year-Old Star Expected Back for Mariners Opener

The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday and it sounds like the club will be getting a significant boost in the lineup for the contest.

Star second baseman Brice Turang hasn't played in a game since Aug. 12 against the San Diego Padres due to left knee pain. It was up in the air whether or not he would need a stint on the Injured List. Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Saturday was an important day for Turang to determine whether he needed an Injured List stint. He made it through without one. Then, on Sunday, Murphy shared that Turang is in line to return on Tuesday, barring a setback, as shared on X by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Pat Murphy indicated Brice Turang is lined up to return to the lineup Tuesday. Sal Frelick is a possibility to rejoin the club, too, though that decision has not been made. They will see how Frelick gets through today’s game," Hogg wrote.

Brice Turang Is Trending Up And Should Return Tuesday

Jul 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) throws to first base during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Turang could get back into the lineup, that would be enough to give this club a boost. If Sal Frelick also returns, that would take them to an even higher level.

At this point last week, there was a lot of negativity around Milwaukee. The Brewers kicked off a series against the San Diego Padres and got swept. Milwaukee was in a bit of a rut, but broke out by taking three out of four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are now 77-48 and have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 1 seed in the National League. Milwaukee is three games ahead of Los Angeles.

The Brewers are in the driver's seat in the National League Central and will get even more dangerous when Turang gets back on the field. He's slashing .268/.360/.450 with an .810 OPS, 16 home runs, 76 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 28 doubles and three triples in 115 games played. When it was shared that Turang was dealing with knee pain, there was some fear among the fanbase. Fortunately, there's nothing to worry about at this time.

Milwaukee has a much-needed day off on Monday and then we should see the 26-year-old star back on the field on Tuesday. Don't worry, Brewers fans. Milwaukee is alright.