Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up a three-game set against the Athletics in Las Vegas on Wednesday night before a well-deserved day off on Thursday.

It's been an explosive series between the Brewers and the Athletics with the ball flying out of the ballpark, to say the least. Milwaukee took down the Athletics in Game 1 on Monday, 15-14, in extra innings. Brice Turang, William Contreras, Jake Bauers, and Andrew Vaughn all hit homers. The Brewers struck out 20 times and logged 16 hits, along with the homers. The Athletics struck out 15 times, had 18 hits, and also clubbed four homers. It was a crazy game and Brewers manager Pat Murphy called it the most "bizarre" game he has been a part of.

On Tuesday, the Brewers fell, 7-5. They will go for the series win on Wednesday night before a day off on Thursday.

The day off will come at a good time so Milwaukee can prepare to take on the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have won seven of their last 10 games and now are in second place in the National League East at 36-31. It's certainly going to be a fun series at American Family Field.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee announced its starters for the three-game set and there will be plenty of firepower.

Friday — Jacob Misiorowski

Jun 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Any time Misiorowski is on the mound, it's must-see television for Brewers fans, and frankly any fan of Major League Baseball. The big righty has been incredible this season and enters the game with a 1.50 ERA on the season so far in 13 starts. On top of this, he is leading the league with 116 strikeouts. Misiorowski has been incredible lately and hasn't allowed more than one run in a game since April 25.

Saturday — Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) throws during the first inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 1, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rookie has been a pleasant surprise this season. He came over in the Caleb Durbin trade this past offseason, along with Kyle Harrison, and has a 3.11 ERA in 13 total appearances, including three starts. He has two straight starts under his belt and allowed five runs in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

Sunday — Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws during the first inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lefty had his toughest start of the season against the Athletics and went just 2 1/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs. But at least he'll be back to pitching at a big league park, rather than at a minor league park. He's been awesome all season and there's no reason to believe he won't right the ship.