Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for Key Series vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big series kicking off on Monday night on the road against the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee and San Diego will play three games at Petco Park. This could end up being a preview for things to come later in the season in the postseason. The Brewers are in the driver's seat in the National League in general and will be in the playoffs, barring a historic collapse. The Padres, on the other hand, are on the outside looking in on the playoff race right now. But the Padres utilized the trade deadline to add pieces, and are just one game out of a playoff spot.

For the Brewers, this will be a way to see how the club compares right now against one of the hottest teams in the National League, while also seeing Dustin May in action for the second time in a Brewers jersey. For the Padres, this is the type of series they need to go out and win to help in the playoff race.

With that being said, here are Milwaukee's pitching probables for the three-game set against San Diego.

Monday — Logan Henderson

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When healthy, Henderson has been nails this season. Right now, he has a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts to go along with a 6-1 record and a 62-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 innings pitched. Henderson is viewed so highly by Milwaukee that he was untouchable in trade talks for Tarik Skubal.

He will face off against Casey Mize, who the Padres acquired before the trade deadline.

Tuesday — Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison warms up before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison returned from the Injured List on Aug. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and was excellent. Harrison pitched five shutout innings while allowing just one base hit. He had to leave early due to cramps, but is alright. The Padres will counter with Walker Buehler.

Wednesday — Dustin May

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin May made his Brewers debut on Aug. 6 against the Pirates and was great. The big righty tossed six innings and allowed just three base hits, to go along with two earned runs. The Brewers were thin in the rotation and desperately needed another arm. May is that guy and he brings a lot to the table. This will be another test for him in front of Milwaukee fans after spending the majority of the 2026 season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres will turn to Robbie Ray, who was also acquired before the trade deadline.