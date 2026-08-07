The Good and Not So Good From Brewers With 47 Games Left

If there is any team out there that could stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from three-peating, it arguably is the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has the best record in baseball right now at 72-43, despite losing Brandon Woodruff for the season and never having Quinn Priester touch the mound in a big league game in 2026. Also, Sal Frelick is on the Injured List right now.

There was a point earlier in the season when Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn were all hurt at the same time, along with Priester. While this is the case, the Brewers somehow have found a way to win games at a clip better than anyone else.

The Brewers are in the driver's seat to win the National League Central — and take the No. 1 spot in the National League in general. Right now, the Brewers have 47 games left in the regular season. There's a lot to like, but there are areas that the club could clean up as well.

The Good

Aug 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski And The Rotation In General

Early on this season, it seemed like Misiorowski was talked about every day in some fashion. While the buzz has died down a bit, it's not because he's pitching at a lower level. He's been so dominant all season that it's almost the expectation that he's going to go out and be almost unhittable.

Misiorowski has made 21 starts so far this season and has an 11-5 record. On top of that, he's leading the league with a 1.63 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 127 innings pitched. Barring an injury or a shocking collapse, there's no reason for him not to win the National League Cy Young Award. On top of the righty flamethrower, Kyle Harrison is back and dazzled in his return, despite an early exit. Dustin May is in town and looked good in his first start with the organization. Logan Henderson is healthy and thriving. Also, Shane Drohan has done a very good job filling in. All in all, the rotation is a massive strength.

Brice Turang

Brice Turang arguably is one of the most underrated players in baseball. He wasn't an All-Star this season, and yet he has 5.2 wins above replacement right now. That's tied for seventh in Major League Baseball.

Cooper Pratt

Pratt earned a contract extension before ever touching a big league field and is playing better in the majors than he was at the time down in Triple-A. Right now, he's slashing .289/.371/.391 with a .761 OPS, two homers and 17 RBIs in 42 games.

The Not So Good

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; An equipment bag with the Milwaukee Brewers logo sits on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lack Of Power

The Brewers continue to stack wins in the regular season, but the club's lack of power is still concerning. Milwaukee has the fewest homers in the league with 106. This may not be an issue right now, but it very well could be in the playoffs.

Christian Yelich

There's plenty of time to turn it around, but it hasn't been Yelich's season so far. He's slashing .231/.314/.371 with a .685 OPS, seven home runs, and 38 RBIs. The Brewers need that to change before the playoffs.