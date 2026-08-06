What to Know About Brewers' Kyle Harrison After Early Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers had a roller coaster of a day on Wednesday.

The Brewers' thin rotation got a boost as Kyle Harrison returned to make his first start since the beginning of July. Harrison was dealing with an elbow injury but was able to return and was lights-out against the National League Central Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harrison allowed just one base hit across five innings pitched against Pittsburgh. Right-handed hurler Grant Anderson was optioned before the game to make room on the roster for Harrison.

There was a scare with Harrison in his return, though. He abruptly exited while warming up in the sixth inning, which of course, raised some fear among the fanbase after just returning from the Injured List.

Don't Worry About Kyle Harrison

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, it wasn't another elbow injury, or anything of that nature for Harrison. The 24-year-old lefty left the contest due to cramping in his calves, and throughout his body in general. After the game, Harrison talked about taking a pickle shot to try to get the cramps out.

"I downed a pickle shot and the hot cinnamon thing, just trying to get the cramps out,” said Harrison. “The body was telling me [no]. It’s locking up.”

If you're a Brewers fan, this is the best type of news you could've hoped for after seeing a young starter exit early. The Brewers have actually seen this multiple times this season. Jacob Misiorowski was forced to leave a game earlier in the season due to a hamstring cramp. Brandon Sproat also left a game earlier in the season due to a hamstring cramp.

It's never great to see a hurler leave early, but this is the type of update that should eliminate fear among the fanbase for now.

Another thing that should give the fanbase hope is how good Harrison looked in his return, despite the Injured List stint. He picked up right where he left off and pitched five one-hit innings without allowing a run and striking out 10 batters. Of his 10 strikeouts, eight came in a row to end his outing before leaving early.

Milwaukee's rotation has been thin, despite the Brewers finding ways to win games. Now, things are trending in the right direction. Harrison is back and should be alright. The Brewers also went out and acquired Dustin May from the St. Louis Cardinals. A rotation with Misiorowski, Harrison, May, Logan Henderson and then someone like Shane Drohan should be just fine in the playoffs.