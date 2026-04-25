Brewers Begin Next Phase of Andrew Vaughn’s Return Build-Up

The Milwaukee Brewers are 13-12 on the season so far and there is one clear way the club could improve: more power.

Through 25 games, Milwaukee has hit just 19 homers, which is tied for 26th in the league right now. It was known entering the 2026 season that the Brewers weren't oozing with power. It doesn't help that the club currently is without the services of Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio all at the same time due to injuries.

Yelich has an adductor strain, Chourio suffered a fracture in his hand, and Vaughn fractured his hamate bone in his left hand.

Over the last week, there has been progress, though. Chourio took batting practice and he will be reassessed after the weekend. On Friday, Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert shared that Vaughn hit on the field on Friday for the first time and that he will be evaluated on April 28 to see how close he is to a minor league rehab assignment.

The Brewers Got Some Good News

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) grounds out to shallow right field Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) to Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) during the second inning of the of their National League Championship Series game on Monday October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Brewers injury updates: Andrew Vaughn hit on the field for the first time today and will continue building up before seeing the doctor on April 28. Next step would be rehab assignment," Minnaert wrote. "Jackson Chourio will keep hitting on the field."

If the Brewers could get Vaughn back in the near future, that would help with the club's power problem. He has played in just one game in the majors so far this season. This is a guy who hit nine homers for Milwaukee last year in just 64 games played.

He was a beast after he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox and Rhys Hoskins got hurt. Vaughn slashed .308/.375/.493 with 46 RBIs on top of his nine homers. Jake Bauers has been good for the Brewers so far this season with five homers, but getting Vaughn back will help. He could be plugged in at first base or designated hitter with Yelich out as well.

When Yelich went down, it only amplified the offensive issues plaguing Milwaukee. While there isn't a clear return date for Vaughn at this point, we should find out more next week. Hopefully, he comes out of batting practice without any soreness and is ready to roll with a minor league rehab assignment in the near future. As more information comes out, we will keep you updated right now over here. This is positive. Now, we wait for more.