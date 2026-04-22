Brewers-Blue Jays Mock Trade Sends All-Star to Fix Toronto's Bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers are no strangers to trading from their big league roster while trying to contend. They've done this in each of the last few years, trading players like Caleb Durbin, Freddy Peralta, and Isaac Collins last offseason. They've also traded players like Devin Williams and Josh Hader within the last few years while remaining one of the best teams in the league.

As a result, there are a few players on the roster right now who might not finish the season with the Brewers. The top trade chip for Milwaukee is their closer, Trevor Megill. Megill is coming off an All-Star season, but he's struggled early this season, which has crushed his trade value a little bit.

There are a few teams that could go after Megill, but the Toronto Blue Jays could target him before their bullpen becomes a huge problem like it was last season.

Blue Jays could target a trade for Trevor Megill

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are 10-13 through 23 games, which isn't what they expected after going to the World Series a year ago.

Their bullpen has been solid, but their closer, Jeff Hoffman, has struggled again. Hoffman holds a 7.59 ERA in 12 appearances this season. Their starting pitching has also struggled at times, aside from Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman. As a result, the Blue Jays have been outscored by their opponents by over 20 runs early this season.

Making a trade for Megill could be a risk for the Blue Jays because he's not putting together a huge season right now, but it would be well worth it if he can return to his dominant form.

What would it cost?

Yohendrick Pinango loses grip of the bat during the South Bend Cubs vs. Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Four Winds Field. South Bend Cubs Beat Out Peoria Chiefs | Chloe Trofatter / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's a mock trade that might be able to get the deal done for the Blue Jays:

For the Brewers, the addition of Yohendrick Pinango and Sean Keys would be enough to move Megill.

In 19 games this season, Pinango is slashing .275.359/.464 with three home runs and four doubles. He's been excellent this season at the plate, which could spark interest in a trade like this. Adding him to the Brewers roster would be an upgrade to their outfield depth, which desperately needs it.

Keys has been very good in Double-A this season, slashing .347/.467/.776 with six home runs in 13 games. He's bound for a promotion to Triple-A in the near future.

Adding a pair of prospects like these two would be worth it for the Brewers.