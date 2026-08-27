Brewers Can Let Out Sigh of Relief for Dustin May After Scary Exit

It could've been a very bad night for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Righty trade deadline addition Dustin May took the mound for the fourth time in a Milwaukee uniform and lasted only one pitch before he had to come out of the game. May was struck by a 106 miles per hour comebacker from New York Mets outfielder A.J Ewing on the very first pitch of the night.

Afterward, May was clearly in pain and exited. Robert Gasser came in out of the bullpen on short notice and delivered one of the gutsiest performances of the season by a Brewers hurler. Gasser tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run while striking out six batters. It was exactly what the Brewers needed. Then, good news came in as a handful of reporters, including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that May underwent X-rays and they came back negative. May was diagnosed with a bruised shoulder blade.

"From the Brewers: Dustin May exited with a right scapula contusion. X-rays negative," McCalvy wrote. "Translation: Bruised shoulder blade."

Dustin May Is Going To Be Alright

Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) is taken out of the game after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, May had a similarly positive update and said there isn't any damage or anything wrong structurally with his shoulder.

“In the moment, it didn’t feel great. It took my breath away,” May said. “I probably could have finished that inning, but better safe than sorry not trying to push through it. Right now, I feel OK. It’s just a bruise. No damage or anything structurally, so that’s good.”

A relieved Dustin May. pic.twitter.com/pPVpsWr4Wx — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 27, 2026

Let out a sigh of relief, Brewers fans. May is going to be just fine.

With all of the pitching injuries that have plagued the Brewers so far this season, it was easy to jump to conclusions and be nervous right after May got hit by the comebacker. Quinn Priester has missed the entire season to this point and won't be back until 2027. Brandon Woodruff hasn't touched a mound since July 4 and the expectation was that his 2026 season was over and he would need shoulder surgery. Now, that isn't necessarily the case. Surgery isn't necessary and there is at least an outside shot he could make his way back before the season ends.

The Brewers went out and got May before the trade deadline to be a veteran arm for this young rotation. May is still just 28 years old, but he's a seven-year big league veteran at this point in his career. Milwaukee is going to need him at his best, along with Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Kyle Harrison to carry this rotation down the stretch and into the playoffs. Fortunately, he's going to be alright.