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Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Dustin May Exits After 1 Pitch and Now Brewers Wait for More

The Milwaukee Brewers lost the righty after just one pitch on Wednesday.
Patrick McAvoy|
Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) is looked on after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) is looked on after getting hit by a line drive in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers had a serious scare on Wednesday night.

Brewers trade deadline addition Dustin May took the hill for his fourth start with the organization but he lasted just one pitch.

The big righty took the hill against New York Mets outfielder A.J Ewing and was blasted by a 106 miles per hour comebacker on the first pitch of the day. Afterward, May clearly was dealing with pain from the comebacker. He was seen walking around the mound and bending over while reaching towards his right shoulder/rib cage.

Dustin May Was Forced To Exit

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May
Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Afterward, May was forced to exit and he was replaced by Robert Gasser.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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