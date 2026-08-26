Dustin May Exits After 1 Pitch and Now Brewers Wait for More

The Milwaukee Brewers had a serious scare on Wednesday night.

Brewers trade deadline addition Dustin May took the hill for his fourth start with the organization but he lasted just one pitch.

The big righty took the hill against New York Mets outfielder A.J Ewing and was blasted by a 106 miles per hour comebacker on the first pitch of the day. Afterward, May clearly was dealing with pain from the comebacker. He was seen walking around the mound and bending over while reaching towards his right shoulder/rib cage.

Dustin May took a 106 mph line drive off the bat of A.J Ewing on the first pitch of the game to the shoulder. He seemed to be in severe discomfort and was removed from the game after throwing warmup pitches.



We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AsuQouSzUb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 26, 2026

Dustin May Was Forced To Exit

Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Afterward, May was forced to exit and he was replaced by Robert Gasser.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.