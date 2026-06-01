Brewers Can Solve 'Biggest Problem' With Cooper Pratt, Jett Williams

The Milwaukee Brewers looked like the best team in Major League Baseball throughout the month of May and can still get even better.

Milwaukee had the best record throughout the month of May at 19-7 and the best team ERA throughout the month at 2.52. Plus, let's not forget that the Brewers got Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich all back into the lineup, which is a huge reason why the club took off.

The Brewers are in the driver's seat in the National League Central. But, again, they're just going to get better. Milwaukee is missing three starters right now in Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson and Quinn Priester. Despite missing three legit hurlers, that's not even Milwaukee's "biggest problem."

"Milwaukee Brewers: Left Half of the Infield," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote. "For Milwaukee, it has been Joey Ortiz at shortstop, Luis Rengifo at third base and David Hamilton bouncing between those two spots. That trio has accounted for every single plate appearance the Brewers have made by either a third baseman or a shortstop. For the year, that threesome has gone 81-for-391 (.207) with two home runs. None of the three is slugging better than .282, and the best OPS belongs to Hamilton at .597.

The Brewers Already Have The Solution

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Brewers somehow still rank top 10 in runs scored. But with that complete lack of production from 22 percent of the lineup, it's no surprise they are dead last in the majors in home runs (39) and third-to-last in slugging (.363)."

Don't worry, though, Brewers fans. Miller isn't wrong. The left side of the infield has been an issue for the Brewers offensively so far this season. Joey Ortiz is batting .188 with one homer. Luis Rengifo is batting .201 with zero homers. David Hamilton is batting .225 with one homer. Milwaukee needs more offense from the left side of the infield. It is the only thing holding back the Brewers' lineup. On the bright side, Ortiz is elite defensively and is in the 95th percentile in outs above average. That's something, for now.

Most importantly, the Brewers already have the solution in the organization. Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams are both down in Triple-A and can fix this issue the second Milwaukee decides to promote them. Both have been hot down in Triple-A and are right on the doorstep of a big league promotion. Miller isn't wrong. The left side of the infield is the Brewers' "biggest problem" right now. But the club already has the solution. The Brewers already were the best team in baseball throughout the month of May. Still, they are just scratching the surface. The second the Brewers promote Williams and Pratt and get the injured starters back, this is a club that could make a very deep run in the playoffs.