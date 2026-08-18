Brewers' Christian Yelich Earns Another 'MVP' Award, Joins Recent Winner Paul Skenes

It's been eight years since Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich won the 2018 NL MVP award.

The three-time All-Star earned a different kind of MVP honor on Tuesday.

The Major League Baseball Players Association's (MLBPA) Players Trust announced Tuesday that Yelich was the winner of the Most Valuable Philanthropist award for August.

With the accolade, The Players Trust will award a $10,000 grant to Yelich, which will be split between the 34-year-old's two charitable organizations that he's involved with -- the Heartland Farm Sanctuary and Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue.

"I am extremely excited to be able to help two organizations that help animals in the community," Yelich said, according to a press release. "As someone with a deep love and affinity for animals, this is a truly special opportunity to do my part. I want to thank the Players Trust for this grant. It will be going to places of real need."

According to the MLBPA's release, the 2010 first-round draft pick has "been active in philanthropy throughout his career, with his annual Home Plate Charity Concert raising funds to support his community in the Milwaukee area."

"Christian’s dedication to using his platform for good is inspiring and demonstrates the impact players can have within their communities," Chair of the Players Trust Board of Trustees Chris Capuano said, per the release. "We are proud to honor his commitment and sense of stewardship by naming him Most Valuable Philanthropist for August."

Capuano spent six of his 12 MLB seasons with the Brewers, going 45-49 with a 4.33 ERA. The 47-year-old former pitcher made the 2006 NL All-Star team while playing for Milwaukee and recorded three of his four career complete games and two of his career shutouts that season with the Brewers.

Paul Skenes, Hunter Greene Among Recent Winners Of Award

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) reacts from inside the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich is the fifth winner of the Players Trust's MVP award in 2026.

He's also the fourth member of the NL Central to earn the hardware and third consecutive player from the division.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher and 2025 NL All-Star Matthew Boyd was the Most Valuable Philanthropist for April and Texas Rangers slugging first baseman Jake Burger was named the winner for May.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Paul Skenes was June's MVP and injured Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene garnered the award for July.

Yelich has had a rough season on the field but continues to do great work off of it.