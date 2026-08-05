Cincinnati Reds Get Devastating Injury News on Hunter Greene

The Reds received some brutal injury news on Wednesday afternoon when they placed starting pitcher Hunter Greene on the injured list with elbow soreness, retroactive to August 2. In a corresponding roster move, the Reds recalled right-handed relief pitcher Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville.

It's another frustrating setback in what's been an injury-plagued season for Greene. The right-hander didn't make his season debut until July after undergoing surgery during the offseason to remove loose bodies and bone spurs from his right elbow.

In his five starts for the Reds this season, Greene is 2-2 with a 6.83 ERA to go along with 33 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

Greene had looked like he was beginning to settle back into form after his lengthy absence, but the Reds will now be without their ace once again as they try to stay in the National League Wild Card race. While the club described the injury as right elbow soreness, any elbow issue involving Greene is sure to raise concern given his recent history.

Whenever you hear about an elbow injury for a pitcher, the first thing that immediately comes to mind is Tommy John surgery. Greene previously had Tommy John surgery back in 2019.

After it was announced that Greene would miss the start of the season, he went to social media to share his frustration.

"It's important that this procedure take place now instead of trying to pitch through it, not be sharp on the mound and risk further injury," Greene wrote in a social media post. "Trust me, nobody is more frustrated than I am."

The Reds have not commented on the injury yet.

Other Injury Updates

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn hits an RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Greene news came out, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media and provided a plethora of injury updates.

According to Mike Petraglia, Reds outfielder Blake Dunn underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow. The procedure comes with an expected six-month recovery timeline, which is significantly shorter than Tommy John surgery. Dunn was back in the clubhouse with his teammates on Wednesday.

Petraglia also reported that Graham Ashcraft threw 20-25 pitches during a bullpen session and came through it well. Ashcraft is scheduled to throw another bullpen before facing live hitters. He'll then throw one more side session with the Reds on Monday as he continues progressing toward a return.

Tony Santillan also took another step forward in his recovery, throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Spencer Steer's status remains uncertain. Petraglia reported that Steer will have his right wrist re-examined next week after receiving an injection last week. The Reds' medical staff is still trying to determine whether season-ending surgery will be necessary to repair the torn sheath in his wrist.