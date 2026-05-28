Brewers Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Former First-Round Pick

Once a top prospect in the Los Angeles Angels system, former first-round pick Jordyn Adams is having a tough time staying relevant in the professional baseball space.

After just 27 games in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, Adams was released on Monday, according to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds' transactions log. The 26-year-old also spent time on the 7-day injured list and development list earlier this season.

Adams is an excellent athlete, but hasn't done enough at the plate in the minors throughout his career to warrant a steady major league role. He appeared in 38 major league games for the Angels and Baltimore Orioles over the last two years, but didn't seem close to earning that shot with the Brewers.

Why Adams didn't work out as Brewers signing

Jun 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Balitimore Orioles centerfielder Jordyn Adams (80) waits for a pitch during an at-bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Signed to a minor-league deal in February, Adams was an intriguing potential reclamation project for a Brewers team that has struggled thus far to get the outfield rotation right. He's got power-speed potential, exemplified by a 15-homer, 44-stolen base campaign for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2023.

There’s a saying in baseball, though, that if you hit, you don’t sit. And Adams couldn’t get much of anything going at the plate this season, putting up a .198/.298/.363 slash line with 34 strikeouts in 105 plate appearances (split between Double-A and Triple-A).

Adams' release leaves Brewers with plenty of Triple-A depth, as outfielders Akil Baddoo, Jacob Hurtubise, Greg Jones, Luis Lara, and Luis Matos were all on the roster as of Thursday afternoon.

Adams did have one highlight-reel play to hang his hat on as a member of the Sounds: a spectacular, juggling home-run robbery just inside the foul pole that turned into a game-ending double play when he fired the ball back in to nab the runner straying off first base. But less than two weeks later, he found himself out of a job.

"A miraculous ending to the game for the @nashvillesounds!"



You have to check out this home run robbery by @Brewers outfielder Jordyn Adams 😲 pic.twitter.com/x5Jv72ibRt — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 15, 2026

At this point in his professional career, Adams has to hope there’s still a team that thinks he’s worth a shot at the Triple-A level, and if not, perhaps the next best step could be a trip to try his luck at developing in the pro ranks of another country.