Brewers Facing Jake Bauers Decison After Breakout 2026 Season

Whatever happens this winter, Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers is turning himself into a franchise playoff hero.

In the playoffs so far, Bauers is slashing .269/.441/.423 with one home run, six RBIs, one double and two runs scored in eight games played. Bauers was named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player after a dramatic series, including a Game 3 two-run shot to Milwaukee ahead late off Blake Snell. After the season ends, whether the Brewers hoist a World Series trophy or not, Milwaukee will have a decision to make with Bauers. He's going to be a free agent and surely will have fans across the league.

One thing that's interesting is the fact that FanSided's Robert Murray called him one of the "most interesting" qualifying offer candidates of the offseason and that if he's offered it, there's a real chance he accepts.

Will Jake Bauers Return?

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bauers, 30, broke out in Milwaukee this season, hitting .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 86 RBI," Murray wrote. "He’s emerged as a Pat Murphy favorite and is a key leader in the Brewers’ clubhouse. Bauers, according to multiple rival executives, is one of the most interesting qualifying offer decisions of this upcoming free agent class. And if he is extended the QO, could he pull a Trent Grisham and accept it, ensuring that he has financial certainty ahead of the lockout? This is one that plenty of folks are watching."

This exact concept happened last year. The Brewers tendered the qualifying offer to Brandon Woodruff and he opted to accept it. The 2027 qualifying offer is estimated to be just over $23 million.

Bauers made just $2.7 million in 2026, but he had the best season of his career to this point. The 31-year-old smashed 26 home runs, drove in 86 runs and slashed .266/.389/.484 in 144 games played. It's important to note that he also got a consistent opportunity in 2026. For the vast majority of his career, he has been more of a role player. When Andrew Vaughn got hurt early on, that opened the door for Bauers to see extended playing time.

Spotrac currently has Bauers' projected market value at just over $57 million across four seasons. The qualifying offer would be very interesting. On one hand, if he were to accept it and stick around for another year, that would be great. If he were to decline it in search of a multi-year deal, the Brewers would receive compensation back if they tendered the qualifying offer.

With each big moment Bauers puts together in the postseason, he's making the decision more and more interesting. Arguably, right now the club should lean towards tendering it.