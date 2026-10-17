Seven Thoughts as Milwaukee Brewers Flirt With World Series History

The Milwaukee Brewers are four wins away from franchise history.

Milwaukee has not won a World Series title in team history, but that could change over the next two weeks. The World Series will begin on Oct. 23 at American Family Field. The Brewers will face off against either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians. The job isn't finished just yet, but Milwaukee should absolutely be considered the favorites over either the Rays or the Guardians after taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

It's been a fun few weeks. Here are seven thoughts on the organization before the World Series kicks off.

Milwaukee Should Give Jake Bauers A New Deal

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) hits a two RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers has gone from a depth, bench piece in Milwaukee to being a National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player. Bauers crushed 26 home runs and drove in 86 RBIs in 2026 and is one of the biggest reasons why Milwaukee is heading to the World Series. He's going to be a free agent after the season. Bauers is the type of feel-good story that makes baseball the best. Milwaukee should bring him back.

Milwaukee Should Keep Kyle Harrison On The World Series Roster

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison hasn't pitched in the playoffs just yet, but the Brewers should keep him on the World Series roster. He was great for the vast majority of the 2026 season and he is a lefty who can give the club multiple innings. You never know when that could come in handy.

Pat Murphy Is Putting On A Clinic

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy celebrates after winning the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Murphy has put on a managerial masterclass throughout the postseason. It seems like every single decision he has made has been the right one. Plus, he made the quote of the playoffs so far after sweeping the Dodgers:

“They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we’ve got a bunch of gamers,” Murphy said.

William Contreras Is Another Guy Who Should Stay In Milwaukee

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) doubles during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras has been the most impactful offensive weapon for the Brewers this fall, outside of Bauers. He has another season of control left on his deal. He's showing why the Brewers should invest in him in the long term.

The Bullpen Is Absurd

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee's biggest strength of the postseason so far has been the bullpen. It was the Brewers' biggest advantage over the Dodgers and is why Milwaukee is through to the World Series.

Brandon Woodruff Returning Would Be The Best Story In Years

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff hasn't pitched in a game since July. There's a real chance that he returns for the World Series. If he's able to return, pitch in a World Series game and the Brewers win, it would be a dream scenario.

You've Got To Be Happy For Christian Yelich

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich is the Brewers' captain for a reason. The Brewers are in the middle of the golden era of Milwaukee baseball. That stretch began when Yelich came to town. Now, he's four wins away from bringing a ring to town.