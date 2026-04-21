Brewers Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Sal Frelick Just Yet

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a good start this season, having gone 12-9 in their first 21 games. However, the rest of the National League Central is also off to a hot start, which has sunk the Brewers to the bottom of the division, though that shouldn't last for much longer.

One area of concern is the lack of production they have received from right fielder Sal Frelick. The former Gold Glove winner had a strong season at the plate in 2025, but his numbers to start 2026 are concerning. He is hitting just .191/.295/.265 with one home run, four RBI and a poor .560 OPS.

However, Brewers broadcaster Jeff Levering isn't overly concerned, and on ESPN Milwaukee, he encouraged Brewers fans to not hit the panic button just yet.

"He's going to be fine," Levering said. "Listen, he's just off to a slow start. He had a couple good games in Miami where he was getting on base. I just think for Sal, he just needs to go back to being him, having long at-bats, finishing at-bats strong. He's still going to hit near the top of the lineup, especially with the guys that are out right now for the Brewers. I think he's going to be fine. It's just going to take him a little bit to get

Brewers fans shouldn't panic over Frelick

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick fields a single by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning of their game Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Frelick was a key cog in the machine for the Brewers, hitting .288/.351/.405 with 12 home runs, 63 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a .756 OPS. It was easily his best season at the plate since coming up to the big leagues in 2023.

So far, the results haven't been pretty for the 26-year-old outfielder, but when he's right, he can provide a little power, speed, and can also get on base at a high clip. His defense also remains strong despite his struggles at the plate.

But it is a little bit too early for fans to be hitting the panic button. Frelick is a proven player that can easily make a difference for the Brewers and help them stay in contention despite making some big trades over the past three seasons.

There is no reason for fans to worry just yet. If it continues into May, then the topic can be revisited, but for now, fans should breathe easy and know that it it's only a matter of time before Frelick gets hot again.