Brewers Fans Will Be Fired Up About 2nd-Round Steal Sawyer Strosnider

Although it hasn't been long, it already looks like the Milwaukee Brewers have a steal in 21-year-outfielder Sawyer Strosnider.

Milwaukee took Strosnider with the No. 66 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. The fact that he was on the board was pretty surprising. With the draft approaching, Baseball America had Strosnider ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the draft class. He was ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the draft class by MLB.com.

29 clubs around the league let Strosnider slide in the draft and that's going to be good for Milwaukee in the long run.

Sawyer Strosnider Has Been Great

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Strosnider is with High-A Wisconsin and he has made an instant impact. Strosnider has played in 13 games so far since making his professional debut and is slashing .327/.417/.519 with a .936 OPS, one home run, nine RBIs, four stolen bases, three doubles, two triples and eight runs scored.

Sawyer Strosnider with a 104 MPH, 2 run triple to left-center pic.twitter.com/5bmdSw902r — Spencer Michaelis (@smichaelis234) August 27, 2026

FIRST PRO HOME RUN FOR SAWYER STROSNIDER🔥



Strosnider blasted a solo shot 103 mph off the bat!



Rattlers 3 | Captains 2 #tratnation pic.twitter.com/7wpdFcPsB2 — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 19, 2026

Right now, Strosnider is ranked as the Brewers' No. 16 overall prospect, despite being selected in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft. That's just a sign of how loaded the farm system is. Milwaukee has arguably the best farm system in the league right now. Milwaukee's first-round pick this year (Trey Ebel) actually is ranked behind Strosnider right now. Ebel is the club's No. 17 overall prospect.

Strosnider played college ball at TCU and put up some eye-popping numbers. In 2025, he played in 56 games and slashed .350/.420/.650 with a 1.070 OPS, 11 home runs, 51 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 13 doubles, 10 triples and 52 runs scored. In 2026 he took a slight step back, but was still very good. He hit 13 home runs, drove in 47 runs, stole 12 bases, had 11 doubles, tallied four triples and slashed .273/.415/.590 with a 1.005 OPS in 50 games played.

Strosnider is just 21 years old. It's going to be a bit before he's on the big league radar, but he's turning heads right away. For some reason, he dropped in the draft. But that's okay. The Brewers were fortunate to land him at No. 66 and he's looked great so far.

Strosnider was viewed as a first-round talent heading into the draft. So far in his young professional career, he has absolutely looked the part. Again, it's very early. But the returns are positive so far from young Strosnider.